ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

By RUSS BYNUM - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2 days ago

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery will soon face standing trial a second time....

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

New Hampshire Court Rules White Woman Who Threatened Black Child Violated Civil Rights Law

A New Hampshire court ruled a woman violated the state’s civil rights law when she called a Black child a racial slur and threatened to kneel on his neck. As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Kristina Graper, 51, was accused of threatening a Black child in a new Hampshire park in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy in a park. Graper called the 9-year-old boy a racial slur after he broke the toy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: Ex-DA Jackie Johnson Indicted As Murder Trial Looms

After a jury returned guilty murder verdicts for the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, attention turned to who else could be held accountable for the modern-day lynching of the 25-year-old Black man who was racially profiled by vigilantes last year. Perhaps lost in the news of the convictions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Racism#Father And Son#Civil Rights#Ap#Georgia Superior Court
The Week

Former FBI informant who thwarted KKK-law enforcement murder plots goes public for his own safety

From 2007 to 2018, Joseph Moore was an undercover informant for the FBI embedded in Florida chapters of the Ku Klux Klan, working to identify and expose law enforcement officials who moonlighted as Klansmen. After he testified against three state prison guards who had recruited him to murder a former inmate, Moore got a new name and moved with his family to a Florida subdivision, and he went public Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press, he said, in part because he believes the Klan has tracked him down and wants to harm him, his wife, and their four kids.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison, Mom Says “They Didn’t Want Him in Their Community”

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William Bryan all faced a minimum sentence of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The father and son, Travis and Greg McMichael are not eligible for the possibility of parole. While the third accomplice and neighbor, Bryan will be eligible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
leedaily.com

George Floyd’s Death Has Not Led to a Decrease in Police Killings

Even after George Floyd’s death, the number of deaths due to police killings hasn’t undergone any change. This is the second time that Minneapolis has appointed a jury to help in providing a verdict against Kimberly Potter, an ex-cop for wrongfully killing Daunte Wright, a black motorist. The...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Augusta Chronicle

Trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing a reminder racial makeup of jury is a constitutional matter

When the men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in February, racial animosity will be an essential element for federal prosecutors to try to prove. And they’ll have to prove its existence and import to a jury with differing experiences and perceptions of racism – that is to say, a jury of their peers.  ...
AUGUSTA, GA
thesource.com

Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy