The NFL season is coming to a close, and the Falcons have a lot of difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. Not only will trade rumors likely be swirling around key players, but the Falcons will have limited cap space again thanks in part to Julio Jones‘ dead cap hit of $15.5 million. Still, there are some contributors from this season that have earned another ride with this team. It’s difficult with the Falcons having a thin roster and limited money, but there are some clear upgrades at important positions in free agency. If you want to read about how much cap space the Falcons are expected to have, you can find that here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO