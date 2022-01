Ludwig Ahgren has had a pretty difficult time adjusting to the latest stage of his career. He left Twitch for YouTube Gaming almost three weeks ago, and he's run into several rough patches during the change. Things got worse for Ludwig almost immediately, as the streamer was slapped with a few separate suspensions for copyright violations. Though the streamer has since expressed a better understanding of the platform's rules, he recently broke his YouTube Gaming contract in an accidental stream that had fans cracking up.

