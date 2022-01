Nick Saban — what a bum. Believe it or not, that’s what some really nutty Alabama fans were saying in 2007 — Saban’s first season at the school — when the Crimson Tide lost not once, not twice but six times. Everybody who was anybody beat the Tide that year, including Georgia. Was Saban the same guy who’d won a national title at LSU? Or was he the fish out of water who’d flopped in the NFL with the Dolphins?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO