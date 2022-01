Unless a coal-fired power plant in southwestern Illinois manages to make dramatic reductions in its carbon emissions, it will be forced to close within the next 23 years. Kevin O'Brien, director of the Illinois Sustainable Technology Center at the University of Illinois, has been working on designing a plan to capture carbon at Prairie State Energy Campus, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases in Illinois, according to federal data. In 2020, the plant's stacks sent forth nearly 12 million tons of the heat-trapping gases that contribute to devastating climate change.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO