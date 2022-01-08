Sunshine and seasonable Saturday, heavy rain and storms Sunday
By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
2 days ago
Highs reach the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, that's 20 degrees warmer than yesterday! The only hiccup in the forecast today will be southeast winds gusting to 25 mph. Sunday...
BOSTON (CBS) — A cold front pushed through the area overnight allowing temps to tumble and the commute could be tricky Monday morning. Watch out for black ice as you head out the door and plan for some extra time for traveling.
This front is the leading edge of much colder air, and it won’t be the only drop in temps we get this week. A blast of cold straight from the Arctic will move in Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season so far with highs in the single digits and teens. Temperatures...
Temps below freezing early Monday morning with wet roads overnight. There will be a refreeze on untreated roads and surfaces. Scattered power outages are possible. A bitter cold blast Monday and Tuesday. The risk of dangerous driving conditions will continue Monday morning — after freezing rain coated parts of the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up Baltimore, the coldest air of the season arrives!
After starting out Sunday with freezing rain across portions of central Maryland, it turned into a cold and rainy end to the weekend. Rain has exited the region, however, some roads remain wet with areas of ponding.
Temperatures will fall below freezing by Monday morning and any wet surfaces that do not have the opportunity to dry out will likely freeze, resulting in areas of patchy ice.An Arctic blast of air is filtering in behind Sunday’s rain. This will be the coldest air of the winter season, so be sure to brace for high temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we start the work-week, and dress accordingly.
Full winter gear is highly recommended!Our body naturally generates a layer of heat, but blustery northwest winds will work to push that layer of heat away from our skin, making the wind chill or apparent temperature feel much colder than the actual air temperature.
Wind chill values are projected to be in the 10s and 20s on Monday.Stay with WJZ for the latest forecast updates on-air and online.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
North Alabama dries out but bitterly cold air moves in for Monday morning. Monday will be sunny but morning temperatures in the upper 20s and wind chills in the teens will make for a bitterly cold start to the workweek.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brrr. The cold has moved back in overnight and most of the week is going to see temperatures on the cold side.
Over the next week, I only have two days, Wednesday and Thursday, with the average daily temperature above normal.
The coldest weather will be in place over the next 24 hours with Tuesday morning lows bottoming out in single digits.
(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)
Not only is today going to be cold with the temperature, but wind speeds won’t make things feel much better.
Wind chills will hit double digits this afternoon. Morning wind chills will be down in...
Seattle - What gorgeous Sunday across the Pacific Northwest! Highs jumping a few degrees above average. Normal is 47 for a day like today, and we hit 50 for Seattle!. Unfortunately, our beautiful sunny weather will not carry over into the start of the work week as a weakening front moves into Western WA. This system will bring showers to the coast first and then move into Puget Sound just in time for the morning commute. Highs cool into the mid 40s.
