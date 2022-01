Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier share one of the more volatile rivalries in MMA today, but now the two UFC lightweights could be going toe-to-toe in the liquor business. Poirier, who has become one of the more likable and marketable fighters in the sport today, is coming off back-to-back wins over McGregor in 2021. They first met in a rematch at UFC 257 in January of last year. “Diamond” ended up finishing McGregor via second-round TKO to hand the Irishman the first knockout loss of his career.

