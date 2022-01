In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that a coaching change could happen in Edmonton as early as next week. Meanwhile, a couple of teams have become front-runners for defenseman Ben Chiarot ahead of the March 21 trade deadline. GM Rob Blake and the Los Angeles Kings are talking about a contract extension and are the Arizona Coyotes already talking with Jakob Chychrun about the potential trade offers that are out there for him?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO