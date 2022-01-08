Take a Break with These Food and Farming Video Games

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. I have always been a believer in fishing walleyes very aggressively. This means leaving the bobbers at home and striking out with shiny, gold or silver jigging spoons and making those walleyes bite. Any spoon in the 1/2 inch to 1 inch size works well and if you can find a spoon with an added glow type contrast, so much the better. Lift and drop that spoon vigorously and even shake the rod when you mark a fish on the electronics. Spoons have a tendency to trigger walleyes into biting even though they may be very neutral. Some anglers prefer spoons with an internal rattle but I find those rattles sometimes can turn off the fish. It doesn't hurt to experiment with rattle styles but at the end of the day, a shiny, aggressive spoon worked feverishly will put fish in the bucket.

