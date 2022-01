The 2022 Winter Olympics are only weeks away, and at the US Figure Skating Championships, the best skaters in the country competed for one of the much-coveted spots on Team USA. Unsurprisingly, one of those slots went to Nathan Chen, now a six-time national champion in addition to his three world titles and an assortment of other honors. If you can barely keep up with his fast-rotating jumps, you can get a better look with this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO