Miami Heat Holding It Together During `Extraordinary Times'

By Shandel Richardson
 2 days ago
It seems it has been a different journey every night for the Miami Heat the past month.

Injuries and league protocols have made it difficult for coach Erik Spoelstra. His best way to handle it: just have fun. The Heat realize they are in no different situation than the rest of the NBA teams, so they refuse to sulk or feel sorry for themselves.

In their eyes, it's part of the game.

These are extraordinary times," Spoelstra said. "We've had some amazing evenings. When we started going through the injuries and COVID, just like everybody else in the league, we just wanted to be open to the possibilities and understand that it will probably be different night to night. You have to expect the unexpected."

There have been nights the Heat have suited up with a G League starting lineup. From Max Strus to Kyle Guy to Omer Yurtseven, the Heat have made it work. Through it all, the Heat are still 24-15 and the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference entering Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns.

"We have great veteran leadership on this team and our young guys are just absolutely ferocious with their work ethic and commitment to get better," Spoelstra said.

Strus, who has been among the breakout stars during this stretch, said the Heat have simply just played relaxed during these adverse times.

"It's fun. We've got hoopers," Strus said. "We've got that are ready to step up at any time. The guys are super confident in themselves and are ready to play at any time. They just love playing basketball and want to win."

Community Policy