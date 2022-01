Does it bother you that a very small percent of the top 1% of our population owns 40% of the wealth? It bothers me. Does it bother you that the military industrial complex is in business partly to sell weapons of war to foreign countries, weapons that could one day be used against us? It bothers me. Does it bother you that 50% of our taxes go to finance the military, when many of these weapons will never be used by us and the money could be put to much better use? It bothers me. Does it bother you that the Senate of the United States so often votes against House-sponsored bills that are in the best interests of the average American? It bothers me very much.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO