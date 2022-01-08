Old home movies present priceless history of people, places

The concept of time being linear has been broken by books and movies for a long time now. The 80s picked up steam with movies like Somewhere In Time and Time Bandits. But the scene changed when Back To The Future hit the big screens in 1985. Robert Zemeckis showed us that a massively complicated story doesn't have to be serious. The amount of comedy in this film despite how complex it was pushed the benchmark up for the future films of this science-fiction sub-genre. The 90s saw a steep increase in Time Travel movies in a variety of genres like drama, romance, action, and fantasy. We also saw Time Loop films, the most popular one being Groundhog Day which paved the way for niche space in films.

