What Is Delta 360 Status?

By Ben Schlappig
onemileatatime.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll of the “big three” carriers in the United States have invitation-only elite status. I’ve written in the past about how American Airlines has Concierge Key and United Airlines has Global Services. In this post I wanted to take a closer look at Delta’s invitation-only status, which is arguably the most...

onemileatatime.com

Comments / 0

simpleflying.com

What Does Delta Air Lines’ Summer Bahamas Network Look Like?

Delta Air Lines historically has operated flights to several destinations in the Bahamas. The island nation is known for offering warm-weather leisure options like swimming at the beach, diving or snorkeling, boating and boasts some popular resorts. This summer, Delta will also be returning to Marsh Harbour after a nearly three-year hiatus.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

What Is American Airlines Concierge Key Status?

For whatever reason, there’s a not-insignificant portion of the frequent flyer community that finds invitation-only status with US airlines to be sexy. I’ve gotta be honest, I don’t really get it. Is there any other context in which overpaying for the pleasure of indulging in a turkey pastrami sandwich, cubed cheese, and cheap chardonnay, is considered appealing?
INDUSTRY
onemileatatime.com

What Is United Airlines Global Services Status?

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding airline invitation-only elite status. I recently wrote about American Airlines’ Concierge Key status, and in this post I wanted to take a look at United Airlines’ Global Services status. What is the status, how do you earn it, what are the benefits, and how many members are there? I’ll share everything I know…
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
investing.com

BofA Bullish On Delta Airlines

Investing.com — Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL ) are up around 2.3% Friday after BofA analyst Andrew Didora upgraded the stock to buy from neutral. Didora upped his share price target by $2, to $48 per share. The upgrade comes a day after the company said...
WEATHER
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Did Delta Air Lines tell the CDC what to do?

Home Depot is possibly taking the leasehold on the old 99 Ranch. There are two new "instant books" out — non-fiction on topics from the day's headlines, written and published so fast, we're still talking about the story when the book comes out. Business Report: Shipping containers. Updated: Dec....
HONOLULU, HI
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Fast Company

Can I rebook a flight because of omicron? Here’s what United, Delta, and AA say about fees

Health experts are steeling themselves for record COVID-19 numbers this winter, thanks to the spread of omicron, which has cast a shadow over the holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the new variant now accounts for three-quarters of new U.S. cases. It’s a whiplash that has lots of travelers reevaluating their holiday travel plans. Ultimately, few may choose to abandon theirs; the AAA still estimates a 34% increase in holiday travel over 2020, and more than three in four Americans said in a recent survey that they’re unlikely to cancel anything at all. But questions remain about if it’s safe to travel, and what you’re on the hook for with the airline if you don’t fly. Here’s what to know:
LIFESTYLE
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations

United Airlines Offers Pilots Triple Pay to Avoid More Cancelations. Flight delays and cancellation have been a big issue for airlines especially over the holiday season. The Christmas weekend was rough for major domestic airlines. United, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, SkyWest, Alaska Airlines and other carriers have cancelled more than 10,000 flights in total since Dec. 23. The main reason has been a staff shortage due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
erienewsnow.com

Here's who to blame for airlines' cancellation chaos

A surge in Covid cases and severe winter storms created a miserable holiday travel season for hundreds of thousands of stranded airline passengers. But airlines' staffing cuts were also to blame for the 20,000 US flight that have been canceled over the last two weeks. Airlines went into the busiest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

MKM Partners' Top Picks In Airline Sector For 2022

Cunningham mentions that while U.S. airlines have been trading in tandem during the pandemic, they will begin to bifurcate in a post-pandemic environment. Carriers that benefit from international and corporate recovery or have a compelling cost story will be this year's winners, he added. The analyst's top pick for 2022...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Omicron doubles Covid risk on planes, medical adviser to major airlines warns ahead of holidays

The medical adviser to some of the country’s largest airlines and dozens more around the world is warning that the transmissibility of the Omicron variant means that travellers on flights face a greater risk of Covid-19 infection than ever before.Dr David Powell, medical adviser to International Air Transport Association, made the comments in an interview with Bloomberg News published on Wednesday. The organisation represents a number of major airlines around the world, including United Airlines and American Airlines in the US.In the interview, Mr Powell said that the likelihood of catching Covid-19 on a flight was now about “two...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

