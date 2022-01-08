Colts Madden-style player ratings — Week 18

1. Wentz is not the guy at QB. I don’t know what’s happened to him since his MVP caliber year in 2017 but this is the game where he was supposed to show that he’s a franchise QB considering what we gave up to get him. He proved he was anything but. Anyone on SB that defends Wentz will point to the fact that we beat the Pats and Cards but let’s be honest, JT beat the Pats. Wentz made a few good throws against the Cards but remember that their kicker screwed them more. The Jags may have the worst record but the stakes in this game were higher than the 2 I just mentioned. On pretty much every sack he took, Wentz just sat in the pocket as Josh Allen had a field day on him. When he wasn’t getting sacked he made throws I haven’t seen since the last time I was unfortunate enough to watch Mitch Trubisky play.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO