One dead after single car accident Friday night

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Police have opened an investigation after a Friday night car crash left one man dead.

A little after 10:15 p.m., officers from Zones 2 and 4, as well as Pittsburgh EMS and Fire were called to the scene on the 1700 block of Second Avenue.

Authorities arrived at the scene under I-376 to find a single car accident where the vehicle crashed into a pole.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Collision Investigation Unit has an open investigation and will determine the cause of the accident.

