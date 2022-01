The average price for a new or used car nationwide is now causing concerns for many buyers, looking for a new ride. The price on average for a used vehicle, starts around 29 thousand dollars , that's according to new and used car agency Edmunds. It show's a 39-percent increase from last year. The average price for a new car is now around 46-thousand dollars, as auto plants were shut down throughout the nation early in the pandemic. With demand escalating coupled with technology chip makers temporarily switching production from cars to consumer electronics, has taken prices for vehicles to a new level that hasn't been seen for years, if not ever.

