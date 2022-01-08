ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Here’s All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for January 2022

By Kevin Wong
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s January 2022–a brand new year–but in a very real way, it feels like January 2021. The COVID rates are spiking, again. We’re going into lockdown mode, again. And we’re...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Splitgate On PS5, PS4 Is More Popular Following Release Of Halo Infinite

The PlayStation versions of Splitgate have grown in popularity following the release of Xbox console-exclusive Halo Infinite, the game’s developer has claimed. 1047 CEO Ian Proulx told The Loadout that Halo Infinite and Splitgate are likely to help people out in the long run, and that the game’s PlayStation user base has already increased thanks to 343 Industries’ shooter.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Got a PS5 for Christmas? Do these 5 things right now

If you managed to get a PS5 for Christmas, congratulations! Whether you bribed Santa and his reindeer, or just got lucky on the stock-shortage wheel of fortune, welcome to the PlayStation 5 owners’ club. There aren’t that many of us. But before you start playing all the latest...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Covid
cogconnected.com

10 Upcoming Xbox Video Games You Can’t Miss in 2022

As many studios are finally recovering from Covid delays, 2022 is shaping up to be a banner year for gaming. For Xbox specifically, GamePass subscribers will continue to grow, while the games offered expand and diversify. While not all of the most anticipated Xbox games for next year will launch...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Gaming's Best Trilogies Free

The Epic Games Store is now offering one of gaming's best trilogies for free -- for a week -- as the holidays close out, not completely outdoing its previous freebies but certainly managing to give all of the previous promotions a run for their money. More specifically, the Epic Games Store has made Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition completely free to claim from now through January 6th.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nintendo Life

E3 Is Going To Be Digital-Only Again This Year, Thanks To COVID-19

The Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that E3 2022 will be a digital-only event. The event was cancelled in 2020, and last year, it went online-only. Here's the statement the ESA has given to GamesBeat:. Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for January and February 2022

Happy new year, everyone! We're at the very start of 2022, which is shaping up to be a killer year for video games. Whether you have a PlayStation 5, PS4, or both, there's a whole host of big titles on the way, and some of them very soon indeed. January has one or two highlights, but February — at the time of writing, anyway — is looking stacked. Let's go through all the great games coming to PS5 and PS4 in the next two months.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Game of the Year: Brett's Top 5 PS5, PS4 Games of 2021

Our individual Game of the Year articles allow our lovely team of writers to share their own personal PS5 and PS4 picks for 2021. Today, it's the turn of reviewer Brett Posner-Ferdman. 5. Persona 5 Strikers. The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are back, and better than ever! Going into 2021,...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Persona Developer Teases Major Game Release for 2022

Persona series developer Atlus has teased that it intends to release a major new game in 2022. While Atlus has already come off of launching Shin Megami Tensei V in recent months and also has Persona 4 Arena Ultimax lined up to arrive on new platforms this coming March, it sounds like the Japanese developer is intending to go even bigger than some fans may have initially expected for next year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

No game from 2021 is more full of joy than ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’

Every night, before I go to bed, I like to say a little prayer to myself. It goes something like, “dear whoever is listening, please make a PlayStation 2-2, I would like that very much, cheers.” Naturally, of course, this hasn’t happened. It’s not that I necessarily want a sequel to the PS2 that is basically the same thing but more. Moreso, it’s that I want there to be more games similar to what you’d find on the three generations old console.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

One of the best Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon is down to just $37

Did you know there's an updated version of the amazingly popular Nintendo Switch console with better battery life? We're not talking about the new OLED model that was just released, though the Nintendo Switch OLED is actually in stock right now at Amazon. We mean the HAC-001(-01) model that still sells out constantly after all this time. Even with the upgrades, however, there are also so many Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon that you need to check out. The battery life on the original Switch wasn't terrible or anything to begin with. But Nintendo decided to give it a little boost...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Escape from Tarkov PS4, PS5 and Xbox Release Date

When will Escape from Tarkov be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S Consoles?. Escape from Tarkov is a game that hasn’t been making a lot of marketing noise as compared to the other looter-shooter games that came out around the same time it did, but it slowly grew its community and still has a very active player base.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The Real Reason Microsoft Turned Down A Grand Theft Auto Exclusive

Microsoft's "Power On" documentary series recently gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the early days of the Xbox, including its ragtag founding team and humble beginnings. The third episode of the series revealed that Microsoft had a chance at publishing one of the most beloved games and building a relationship with a franchise that would live on for years. Unfortunately, during the tumultuous infancy of the Xbox, the company turned down the deal. The little game that Microsoft execs thought wouldn't be bankable? "Grand Theft Auto 3."
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Last Chance For December 2021’s PlayStation Plus Games Today

If you’ve been putting off claiming the games from what has been definitively called “a month” for PlayStation Plus, today is your last chance to grab December 2021’s offerings on PS4 and PS5. Godfall: Challenger Edition was probably the headline act, though it drew many headlines...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One new game releases in January 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for video games, especially for Xbox which saw a tremendous back half of 2021. Xbox really found its footing in the latter half of last year with releases like The Ascent, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5 and, ultimately, Halo Infinite. What’s more, all of these games were launch day titles on Xbox Game Pass, meaning they were completely free on day one for subscribers to Microsoft’s gaming service.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Atlus Plans to Release a Major Game in 2022

With Shin Megami Tensei 5 having finally launched for the Nintendo Switch, questions are going to be asked soon about what lies next for Atlus- and the company seems to have some big plans for 2022. In a recent annual end-of-the-year feature, Famitsu interviews over 100 developers as they look...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy