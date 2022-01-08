ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time to Tackle the Junk Drawer: Your 15-Minute Weekend Organizing Win

Cover picture for the articleDusty rubber bands; twisted paper clips; takeout chopsticks. Have we named anything in your junk drawer yet?. It’s time to Hold Everything, and rebrand that drawer, as organizing expert Shira Gill says, “as a utility drawer.” (Doesn’t it instantly feel more useful?!) We love Shira’s tips and our new Hold Everything...

