The most interesting thing Don’t Look Up has to say about the apocalypse

"There's a certain point where he realizes, wait a minute… something's not right…" Netflix has debuted a fun featurette for Adam McKay's sci-fi satire Don't Look Up, which is now streaming on Netflix to watch. The featurette centers around an astronomer named Amy Mainzer, who's a Professor of Planetary Science, who was the primary science advisor on the movie. She discusses a few scenes as well as the general concept behind the plot - a comet is discovered by astronomers, and it's going to hit Earth. So they then try to inform the public, and the government, that this is definitely going to happen. But no one seems to care. I'm not the biggest fan of the movie, but as a concept, it's frighteningly authentic with our inability to accept the truth of what's coming with climate change. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Both of these science featurettes are reminders that - oh yes, the sceince in this is defintiely real. And you know what, so is the rest of what happens. Even if the movie is not good, at least it's accurate.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO