ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched 'Comfortable and Stylish' Faux Fur-Lined Sneakers

By Madeline Diamond
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It doesn't get much better than slip-on sneakers when it comes to simple, stylish everyday style. Birdies is a brand known for its ultra-comfy loafers, slides, and sneakers, and...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
TENNIS
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faux Fur#Sneaker#Jeans#British Royal Family#Birdies Com#Swift
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Lindsay Lohan Bundles Up With Fiancé in Chic Canada Goose Coat & Wool-Lined Boots

Lindsay Lohan bundled up in style in her latest Instagram post today. The 35-year-old made a case for cold weather-chic in the photo. She sported a quilted Canada Goose jacket that draped down to her feet. The coat featured long zip pockets, a hood and the signature Canada Goose logo on the coat’s shoulder. She accessorized with a cute winter hat that had a knit finish and a pom-pom on the top. On her feet, she sported a fashion-meets-function pair of boots. The snowshoes featured a waterproof upper with lace-up detailing and a plush white wool lining. View this post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Hailey Bieber Wore a (Very) Little Black Dress to the Opera

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: The classic LBD will always reign supreme. And while we certainly don't need additional proof to authenticate the above statement, Hailey Bieber's latest look gave us just that—and so much more. On Monday night, Hailey and Justin Bieber attended the...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Elevates a White-Hot Dress With Burgundy Wraparound Pumps & Matching Tunic

Jordyn Woods gave her followers a close look at some new ShoeDazzle pumps in a series of photos on Tuesday. The fashion influencer is currently an ambassador for the online fashion boutique. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) In the photos, the 24-year-old socialite poses in a backless cream bodycon dress. The skintight number was complete with spaghetti straps and a very low V-back. She opted for minimal accessories and pulled her knotless braids back into a loose ponytail. Her outfit could definitely serve as holiday inspo as it included pops of dark red hues. Woods...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

People

192K+
Followers
37K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy