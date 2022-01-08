Venezuelans are cooking over wood fires because of a shortage of propane

Located in the Karakum desert, around 161.5 miles (260 km) away from Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, the Darvaza gas crater has been ablaze for the past 50 years. The decades-old fire's story, which is 226 ft (69 m) wide and 98 ft (30 m) deep, is shrouded in mystery; however, it's most generally attributed to a drilling mishap. The story goes that it was created in 1971 when a Soviet drilling accident struck a gas cavern, forcing the drilling rig to fall in and the earth beneath it to collapse. To keep the toxic gases from spreading, the scientists decided to burn off the gas by setting it on fire, grossly underestimating the amount of fuel beneath their feet.

WORLD ・ 4 HOURS AGO