ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Venezuelans are cooking over wood fires because of a shortage of propane

By John Otis
NPR
 2 days ago

Audio will be available later today. In a great...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Got wood? Tech is ensuring we never suffer another lumber shortage

The pandemic has been marked by brief periods of shortage worldwide (remember the great toilet paper rush of 2020?). We’ve temporarily run out of everything from gym equipment to condoms and even aluminum cans, and now a lumber shortage has hit close to home, raising concern among DIY enthusiasts and potential house owners around the world.
INDUSTRY
Slate

Video Shows Huge Wall of Rock Collapse on Boaters in Brazil, Killing at Least Seven

Videos published on social media show the terrifying moment a massive rock face separated from a cliff wall and crashed on top of several tourist boats on a lake in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday. At least seven people—three women and four men—were killed and at least three remained missing by the time rescue workers paused their search late Saturday. A total of 32 people were injured, although 23 only had minor injuries and were discharged shortly after arriving in the hospital. One person was in critical condition.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelans#Propane#Cooking#Natural Gas#Audio
NPR

Turkmenistan's leader wants 'Gates of Hell' fire put out

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country's most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the "Gates of Hell." The desert crater located about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the...
WORLD
CBS News

Spain orders 30,000 people to seal themselves indoors as volcano spews toxic gas

Los Llanos de Aridane — Spain on Monday ordered more than 30,000 people to remain indoors on La Palma island because of toxic gases from a volcano that has been erupting for months. After several days of low-level activity, the Cumbre Viejo suddenly sprang to life on Sunday with several explosions sending a vast cloud of ash and smoke into the sky.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Interesting Engineering

Turkmenistan Plans to Extinguish Its Massive ‘Gateway to Hell'

Located in the Karakum desert, around 161.5 miles (260 km) away from Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, the Darvaza gas crater has been ablaze for the past 50 years. The decades-old fire's story, which is 226 ft (69 m) wide and 98 ft (30 m) deep, is shrouded in mystery; however, it's most generally attributed to a drilling mishap. The story goes that it was created in 1971 when a Soviet drilling accident struck a gas cavern, forcing the drilling rig to fall in and the earth beneath it to collapse. To keep the toxic gases from spreading, the scientists decided to burn off the gas by setting it on fire, grossly underestimating the amount of fuel beneath their feet.
WORLD
The Independent

Turkmenistan's leader wants 'Gates of Hell' fire put out

The president of Turkmenistan is calling for an end to one of the country’s most notable but infernal sights — the blazing natural gas crater widely referred to as the “Gates of Hell.” The desert crater located about 260 kilometers (160 miles) north of the capital, Ashgabat, has burned for decades and is a popular sight for the small number of tourists who come to Turkmenistan, a country which is difficult to enter. The Turkmen news site Turkmenportal said a 1971 gas-drilling collapse formed the crater, which is about 60 meters (190 feet) in diameter and 20 meters (70...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy