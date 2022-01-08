Little Change to Average Southland Gas Prices

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged today, remaining at $4.678, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is a half-cent less than one week ago and 1.1 cents lower than one month ago but $1.411 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 3.8 cents since hitting the record high of $4.716 on Nov. 27.

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.649, one day after decreasing two-tenths of a cent. It is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 1.7 cents lower than one month ago but $1.397 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped 4 cents since rising to $4.689 on Nov. 26, one-tenth of a cent less than the record set on Oct. 8, 2012.