ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Barack Obama Used His New Year's Eve Watch to Support Black-Owned Brands

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether or not it’s possible to have a good time on New Year’s Eve, one thing is certain: it’s possible (and easy!) to wear a killer watch for the night. This week’s best celebrity watches were heavy on gold, diamonds, and other things that pair well with champagne and glitter bombs,...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Slays In Black Mini Romper With Her ‘Boo’ Barack On NYE — Photo

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!. Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Michelle Obama celebrates the new year with photo of herself and ‘boo’ Barack: ‘Best couple ever’

Fans of the Obamas are praising the former first lady and president as “the best couple” after Michelle Obama shared a photo of herself and Barack celebrating the new year.On 1 January, Michelle uploaded a photo of the couple to her social media accounts, where she could be seen wearing a black romper, black heels, an embroidered blazer and celebratory 2022 glasses, and posing alongside her husband of nearly 30 years.In the photo, which sees Michelle pursing her lips and resting her arm around her husband’s shoulders, Barack, who is also wearing the same novelty glasses, can be seen dressed...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Justin Trudeau
Vulture

Miley Cyrus Let Slip a Brand-New Song on New Year’s Eve

Fans watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC were treated to a few novel experiences: Miley Cyrus almost getting her boobs out on live TV then turning it into a wonderful blazer moment, some supporting yuks from Please Don’t Destroy, and a brand-new song from Cyrus — so new the live NYE version is the only one that exists. Her last number of the night was “You,” a ballad about how being an absolute menace is in fact romantic if you’re doing it with a partner. New year, new single, same old Miley. Fans commented on the singer’s Instagram post, demanding the release on Spotify, but according to Cyrus, “The song is so new I haven’t even recorded it yet. Just wanted to do something special for YOU all!” Well, the weird twilight zone between Xmas and New Year’s is over, Miley. Come Monday, get back in that stu’, girl!
MUSIC
Popculture

Kanye West Holds His Own Miami New Year's Eve Bash Opposite Pete Davidson's Special With Miley Cyrus

Kanye West announced on Friday that he was throwing a surprise "New Year's Eve Black Party" in Miami alongside rappers Future, Quavo, and Justin Laboy. Ironically, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, is also in Miami hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party alongside Miley Cyrus. West dropped the news of his event at the last minute, which raised some suspicion among fans on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
Lite 98.7

How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus is ringing in 2022 with her very own New Year's Eve television special. Miley and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson are teaming up to host a star-studded celebration featuring epic musical performances. The Hannah Montana alum will be hosting and performing live from Miami. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels executive produced the special. Hopetown Entertainment, Miley Cyrus’ and Tish Cyrus’s production company produced the event.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#Celebrity#Diamonds#Actively Black#Japanese#Rbg#Nye#Rolex Sky Dweller One#The Sky Dweller#Daytona
TODAY.com

Andy Cohen shares sweet pic of son Ben watching his New Year’s Eve special

While his son Ben not be able to watch any episodes of “Real Housewives” yet, he did get to see his dad in action during CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live.”. To conclude a Q&A that 53-year-old ran on his Instagram Stories Friday, Jan. 7, the “Watch What Happens Live” host shared a photo documenting the special moment with his son, who turns three next month. Cohen snapped an adorable picture of Ben wearing a pair of festive pajamas as he watched his dad and Anderson Cooper host the New Year’s Eve special.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Eve Broadcast Had Higher Ratings Than The One Andy Cohen Hosted

New Year’s Eve has come and gone but the (maybe friendly?) spat between Ryan Seacrest and Andy Cohen continues. In case you missed it, Andy spent his NYE special, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, allegedly boozing it up and talking smack. That smack talk included making fun of his competition, the Ryan hosted New Year’s […] The post Ryan Seacrest New Year’s Eve Broadcast Had Higher Ratings Than The One Andy Cohen Hosted appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Barack Obama leads tributes to ‘trailblazing’ actor Sidney Poitier

Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey have paid tribute to “trailblazing” Hollywood star Sidney Poitier after his death at the age of 94.The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In The Heat Of The Night, Blackboard Jungle and Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner – and was the first black man to win the Oscar for best actor.Former US president Mr Obama shared a photo of himself and his wife Michelle standing alongside Poitier after he had awarded the esteemed actor the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Atlanta Daily World

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and More Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death

Hollywood is mourning the loss of trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier, who died on Thursday (January 6) at the age of 94. Shortly after news broke on Friday (January 7) about Poitier’s passing, tributes began to pour in on social media from Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Kerry Washington, Debbie Allen, and more.
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy