Off the Grid: Resolutions as mental health first aid

Student Mental Health and the Classroom: Guidance for Faculty. In this discussion, we will:1. Provide broad context around student and campus mental health concerns;2. Provide guidance and best practices for faculty on how to best support and work with students navigating mental health issues on campus;3. Discuss strategies faculty can use to establish boundaries and set expectations in the classroom that will help them strike a balance between compassion and accountability;4. Discuss strategies aimed at helping to avoid compassion fatigue and burnout. Panelists will include:Marcus Hotaling, Ph.D.Director of the Eppler-Wolff Counseling Center, Union College andPresident of the Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors Tina Tao, Ed.D.Coordinator of Retention and Academic Support, St. Lawrence University David Walden, Ph.D.Director of the Counseling Center and Lecturer in Psychology, Hamilton CollegeBoard Member, Association for University and College Counseling Center Directors Please use this link to register.

CLINTON, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO