ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former film industry lawyer in D.C. gets jail term for blackmail and coercing sex

By Paul Duggan
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former top lawyer for the film industry’s Washington-based lobbying organization was sentenced to a year in jail Friday for admittedly blackmailing and coercing sex from a young woman he met through a website that billed itself as a connecting place for “Sugar Babies and Sugar Daddies.”....

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Blackmail#Sentencing#Sex Abuse#Seekingarrangement#Mpaa#D C Superior Court#Linkedin#Jenner Block
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Cop-Puncher Identified and Arrested After Wearing Same Clothes He Donned for Riot

A Colorado man who stands accused of thumping a Capitol police officer in the eye at the Jan. 6 insurrection was identified and arrested after he was seen wearing the same outfit he donned during the riot, according to federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Washington, D.C. said in a statement that Avery Carter MacCracken, 68, was arrested on Dec. 11 and hit with a string of charges related to his alleged assaults on two cops at the riot. Court documents state that MacCracken was identified by a local Colorado sheriff who had previous run-ins with the suspect. “Sheriff Masters made particular note that MacCracken, as a resident of the community, is oftentimes homeless and lives out of his vehicle,” the documents state. “He further explained he has seen MacCracken dressed in the very same clothes on multiple occasions in Telluride, as depicted in the FBI and Sedition Hunters websites.” MacCracken is currently detained pending further court proceedings, according to law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Derek Chauvin Living ‘Dismal’ Life In Prison For George Floyd Murder, According To Report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman convicted of killing George Floyd, is reportedly struggling behind bars. According to TMZ, Chauvin is living a “dismal” life in a sector of restrictive housing in the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights. A rep told the outlet he is under 24-hour surveillance and staff checks on him every 30 minutes. The convicted murderer has no contact with other inmates, he also showers, eats, sleeps and uses the bathroom in his cell.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Member of Jury That Convicted Kim Potter: ‘Ludicrous That Some People Are Assuming We Thought She Was a Racist’

A member of the jury for the trial of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter says they believed the cop “made a mistake” when she fatally shot Daunte Wright. In an anonymous interview with with KARE-TV, the juror said that while they ultimately convicted Potter of manslaughter they do not feel as though she’s a racist. In April 2021, Potter fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Shortly after his death, there were protests in response as Potter alleged she intended to reach for her Taser but grabbed her firearm by mistake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Three other officers charged in George Floyd's death will stand trial this month

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with federal civil rights violations in George Floyd’s death will go on trial Jan. 20. The trial date was given Thursday in a docket filing, with proceedings to be held in St. Paul. Court records in November showed that juror summonses had gone out for that date, but the new filing was the first official confirmation of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Father, son reach plea deal in US Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, DC – A man from southern Minnesota and his father have reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors for their involvement in the January 6 attack at the U-S Capitol. Daniel Johnson from Austin and Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar, Iowa were found on photos and video from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Father of teen shot by US police demands jail terms

The father of teenager accidentally shot dead by US police in a department store, demanded jail time Tuesday for the officers involved in her killing. The death of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana-Peralta is the latest at the hands of law enforcement in a country where guns abound and police readily resort to deadly force. "The only thing I want is justice for my daughter," Juan Pablo Orellana told reporters. "I will not rest until the last day, until all these criminals are in jail."
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy