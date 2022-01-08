2-Year-Old Boy Found Safely After Amber Alert, Police Say

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Boy found walking Baltimore streets alone after midnight remains unclaimed, police say
UPDATE: The Baltimore Police Department posted an update late Friday, Dec. 17, reporting: “Parent/ Guardian located and connected with social workers.” Further details were not released. The original story is below:. A little boy with a heartbreaking smile was found wandering the streets of Baltimore alone after midnight...
Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years, police discover
New Hampshire authorities are looking for a 7-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since 2019.
2-year-old accidentally shoots mom, 1-year-old in Walmart parking lot, police say
Police in Texas are investigating after a mother and baby were injured in an accidental shooting involving a 2-year-old child.
Man accused of abducting 3-year-old girl charged with wife’s death following Amber Alert found in TN
SANFORD, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested in Tennessee with a missing 3-year-old girl after her mom was found dead, according to the Sanford Police Department. An Amber Alert for Riley Harper Bockes was issued Wednesday night after her mom, Deana Michelle Bockes was found dead in a home on Lee Avenue.
Missing 2-year-old found safe; father took toddler to camp in Belle River after arguing with family
SLAUGHTER - State troopers and federal marshals are looking for a man who disappeared with his 2-year-old son. State Police issued an endangered child alert Monday afternoon, saying the child was last seen with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday. The child was reported missing from their home on Maglone Lane.
Philadelphia Police: Man In Custody After Oxford Circle Shooting Leaves Mother Dead, Teenage Son Injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mother is dead and her son is seriously injured after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle section Monday night. Eyewitness News was on the scene as police investigated at Magee and Whitaker Avenues. Officers say they heard gunshots as they arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and spotted a man trying to climb out a window of a home. They believe he may have fatally shot 35-year-old Tasena Jennings in the head and chest. Her 17-year-old son was also shot. “At that point, they saw a 17-year-old male without a shirt on walking out the front door of the property,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “He was clearly suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police took that shooting victim to Einstein Hospital where he’s critical but is stabilized, so he’s expected to survive.” Police say the man who tried to climb out of the window eventually came out with his hands up. They are now working to recover the gun used in this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Missing autistic 14-year-old Kentucky boy found safe in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it has found an autistic 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in Kentucky. Police say Kerry Brooks is safe and the suspect has been detained. Brooks had been missing since December 19 from Shivley, Kentucky. Police in Shivley are trying to determine...
Missing toddler found safe 70 miles from home 2 days after statewide alert issued, officials say
A toddler reported missing from the East Feliciana Parish town of Slaughter earlier this week was found safe two days later about 70 miles from home, officials said. The two-year-old was reportedly taken to a camp — that is, a weekend getaway — roughly an hour-and-a-half away in Belle River with his father, Orin Hollingsworth, Louisiana State Police announced in a news release late Tuesday night.
Amber Alert Canceled: 1-Year-Old Boy ‘Anonymously Returned’ To Mother
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a 1-year-old boy was found safe Friday night after he was taken in a stolen SUV in south Minneapolis. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says that 1-year-old RayRay Powell was “anonymously returned” to his mother roughly two hours after an Amber Alert was issued to cell phones and local media in the metro area. The child was missing at time when outside temperatures were in the low single digits, causing concern among those searching for him. According to a statement, Brooklyn Park police officers responded to a hang-up call around 6:30 p.m. and...
12-Year-Old Chester County Boy Set Basement Fire Days After Christmas: State Police
A young Chester County boy was arrested after police learned he committed arson in his family home, authorities said. On Dec. 27, troopers met with the local fire department at a house in the 3200 block of Newark Road in Upper Oxford Township, where a parent told authorities that their 12-year-old son had set a fire in the basement, according to a Jan. 5 news release from Pennsylvania State Police.
3-year-old girl still missing days after vanishing from Texas playground, police say
Authorities are looking for a 3-year-old after she disappeared from a playground in Texas. Police issued an Amber Alert after she went missing on the evening of Monday, Dec. 20. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said that Lina Sardar Khil was playing with her mother at a playground when...
UPDATE: Two-year-old boy missing from Slaughter found safe
UPDATE (12/28): Two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth has been safely located at a camp in St. Martin Parish. Carson was found in good condition and will be reunited with his mother, State Police say.
Neighbors worry for 6-year-old Jacksonville boy, subject of Amber Alert
Jacksonville, N.C. — An Amber Alert was issued early Friday for a 6-year-old boy missing from Jacksonville, N.C. Amari Gabriel Christiansen is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes. He stands approximately 4 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long...
Man dies after being shot in the face in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been killed after becoming the victim of a shooting in West Philadelphia. Police were called to the scene at approximately at 12:52 a.m. on the 200 block of South Cecil Street. Police say the 22-year-old man was shot once in the face. He was pronounced...
Amber Alert for Texas 3-year-old Lina Sardar Khil discontinued but police still searching
NEW YORK — The Amber Alert for Lina Sardar Khil, a missing 3-year-old girl in San Antonio, was suspended on Friday afternoon, but police stressed that the investigation is ongoing. "While the Amber Alert for Lina has been suspended, it's critical to communicate that Lina is still a missing...
62-Year-Old Stabbed In The Back Of The Neck In North Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 62-year-old man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in North Philadelphia. This happened around 4:32 p.m. Sunday. The department said the man was stabbed once in the back of the neck. The initial report came from the corner of North 26th and West Cambria Streets. Investigators are trying to figure out where the stabbing originally happened. No arrests have been made.
Woman's body found at Neshaminy State Park, Pennsylvania State Police say
Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating how the woman died.
Philadelphia Police: 18-Year-Old Woman Shot In Face In Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old woman was shot in the face Monday morning in Philadelphia’s Frankford section, police say. The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. on the 1500 block of Pratt Street. The woman was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed into critical condition. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Man in critical condition after Kensington drive-by shooting, shots fired at suspect's car: Police
Philadelphia police say a drive-by shooting suspect crashed and then came under fire from another shooter.
