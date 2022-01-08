ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-Year-Old Boy Found Safely After Amber Alert, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An amber alert ends with a toddler found safe and sound. Pennsylvania State Police say 2-year-old Torren Shrieves was found and the alert was canceled.

Investigators say the child was reportedly abducted by Jerome Washington.

The relationship between the two is unclear.

