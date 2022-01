After years on the front lines of Myanmar's battle for democracy, 76-year-old Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is once again a prisoner of the military, facing the bleak possibility of decades in detention. The former leader has been held since a coup that ousted her government in the early hours of February 1 last year, ending a brief democratic interlude for the country. The daughter of an independence hero, Suu Kyi spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime. Her National League for Democracy (NLD) swept national elections last November and she had been preparing to begin another five-year term as the nation's de facto leader.

