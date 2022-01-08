James Connolly: Bristol Rovers sign Cardiff City defender on loan

Chelsea face lower league opposition in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, as they host Chesterfield at Stamford Bridge.While Thomas Tuchel’s side are second in the Premier League and chasing trophies on multiple fronts, that’s not too dissimilar to their opponents - just at a rather higher level.FOLLOW LIVE: All the goals and action from the FA Cup third round on SaturdayChesterfield are top of the National League and, instead of the Champions League and League Cup, are through to this round of the bigger domestic cup competition for the first time since 2014/15.The Blues have been runners-up in...

