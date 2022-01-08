ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Five things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into the final week of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions...

www.detroitnews.com

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur explains why David Bakhtiari left Packers game vs. Lions early

The Green Bay Packers took a surprising loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in Week 18, despite deploying their starters for the first half of the game. While the loss doesn’t carry much of an impact on the Packers, there was some concern regarding the status of David Bakhtiari ahead of the playoff run. Bakhtiari was making his season debut on Sunday after being sidelined with a knee injury for the entire season. The star offensive lineman didn’t play the full game, exiting early despite his lack of reps throughout the season. Fortunately, head coach Matt LaFleur offered an explanation for Bakhtiari’s departure that will calm the nerves of Packers fans, via Rob Demovsky.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lions’ Performance On Sunday

Lions head coach Dan Campbell wants his team to go out with a bang, not a whimper. Campbell has been dialing up all sorts of tricks against the Packers and it’s resulted in his team being up by two scores in the second half. Here’s one of the trick...
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Lions vs. Packers: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Detroit Lions haven't won a contest against the Green Bay Packers since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Lions and Green Bay will face off in an NFC North battle at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. The Packers should still be riding high after a big victory, while Detroit will be looking to regain their footing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers’ plan for Aaron Rodgers vs. Lions, revealed

The Green Bay Packers have clinched the NFC’s top seed and are playing the conference’s worst team, the Detroit Lions, in the final week of the regular season. Surely, they would rest Aaron Rodgers, their MVP-caliber quarterback, in this meaningless game, right? Well, apparently not. Packers head coach...
NFL
ESPN

Rodgers fine, sits 2nd half, top seed Packers lose to Lions

DETROIT -- — Aaron Rodgers got off the field unscathed, giving Green Bay a win of sorts in a game it lost on the scoreboard. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sat out the second half with nothing at stake as the Detroit Lions beat the top-seeded Packers 37-30 Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: No concerns over David Bakhtiari’s early exit vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari made his long-awaited return from injury in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari started the game but left early, which was concerning for fans. But, never fear, there aren’t any new injury concerns for Bakhtiari. According to The Athletic’s...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Lions vs Packers: What Just Happened?

I’m sad to see the season end, but man that was a fun way to end it. The Detroit Lions went out and handled the number one seed in the NFC, beating the Green Bay Packers 37-30. What a day!. As always, I have thoughts on this game. These...
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur provides update, plan for David Bakhtiari

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari hasn’t played this year after tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. Now that Green Bay has the No. 1 seed in the NFC, coach Matt LaFleur hinted there might be a chance he plays this year. Bakhtiari, a three-time Pro Bowler,...
NFL
Acme Packing Company

Packers-Lions Week 18 Inactives: Bakhtiari and Myers will play vs Detroit

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut in the Packers’ season finale against the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020, has shown signs of progression, in terms of his practice participation, throughout the season, but has yet to see in-game action. Along with Bakhtiari, rookie center Josh Myers, who was just activated to the active roster yesterday, returns from injured reserve and will play for the first time since October.
NFL
packersnews.com

How to watch the Green Bay Packers' game Sunday at the Detroit Lions

TEAMS: Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Detroit Lions (2-13-1). WHEN: Noon CST on Sunday. WHERE: Ford Field in Detroit. TV: Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sidelines). RADIO: AM-620 in Milwaukee, FM-101.1 in Green Bay; Packers Radio Network. SERIES: Packers lead, 105-72-7. LINE: Packers by...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Is Aaron Jones playing today vs. the Lions? Latest news on Packers RB

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is dealing with a knee injury entering Week 18. However, he’s been dealing with it for weeks at this point and continues to play through it. The Packers have also clinched the top overall seed in the NFC, giving them a first-round bye along with home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With this in mind, will Jones play against the Detroit Lions in Week 18, and what can fantasy football managers expect from Green Bay’s backfield?
NFL
SportsGrid

Lions’ Jared Goff Should Play In Week 18 vs. Packers

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard reports that Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects quarterback Jared Goff to be probable on Sunday against the Packers. In Week 15, Goff suffered a knee injury in the first half against the Cardinals. Somehow, he managed to finish the game, but the injury worsened the...
NFL

