Five things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his season debut in the Packers’ season finale against the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari, who tore his ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020, has shown signs of progression, in terms of his practice participation, throughout the season, but has yet to see in-game action. Along with Bakhtiari, rookie center Josh Myers, who was just activated to the active roster yesterday, returns from injured reserve and will play for the first time since October.
Comments / 0