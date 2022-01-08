ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

The Best DraftKings New York Promos Available Right Now

By Russ Joy
elitesportsny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a seemingly endless wait, NY online sports betting is finally here, and with it comes the official launch of DraftKings New York. DraftKings Sportsbook has been one of the strongest contenders and biggest players in legal online sports betting and now bettors in the Empire State can get started with...

elitesportsny.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, plus Antonio Brown saga takes another twist, J.J. Watt improbably returning for playoffs

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not sure how it happened, but we've finally reached the end of the regular season. In less than 72 hours, not only will the regular season be over, but we'll also know who's moving on to the playoffs. If you're a fan of one of the 18 teams that won't be headed to the postseason, don't worry, we're not just going to totally ignore you next week and that's because we'll be talking plenty about offseason coaching changes along with free agency and the draft.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
elitesportsny.com

Top DraftKings NY Promo Code Delivers Massive NFL Week 18 Bonus

The launch of online sports betting in New York is coinciding with the final week of the NFL season, and you won’t need a DraftKings NY promo code to unlock a huge odds bonus as kick off nears. New Yorkers can snag an insane bonus for NFL Week 18...
GAMBLING
lineups.com

FanDuel New York Promo Code: Pre-Launch Offer – Sign Up Now!

Make sure to check out our FanDuel Sportsbook New York page! There are sportsbook reviews, legal info, promos, and much more. After a very long wait, New York sports bettors will finally get to wager with FanDuel Sportsbook. The platform is launching this Saturday, and tons of sports bettors will be ready to download the FanDuel app and start placing wagers. However, before the full rollout this weekend, you might want to check out the promos the sportsbook is offering, especially the pre-launch offer. Read on to see how you can start betting FanDuel New York with $100 in betting credits when you pre-register.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promos#Jets#Giants#Draftkings Sportsbook#Nba#Draftkings Ny
elitesportsny.com

DraftKings NY Promo: Bet $5, Win $200 on Giants, Bills-Jets, NFL Week 18

Week 18 arrives and with it comes a DraftKings NY promo that allows bettors score crazy NFL odds on in-state teams such as the Giants, Bills, and Jets. With the first and last opportunity to bet on or against the Jets and Giants this season, players can sign up and grab a variety of bonuses on today’s games.
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

FanDuel NY Sportsbook Promo Welcomes New Players at Sign Up

Finally, online sports betting is here in New York, and so is FanDuel NY Sportsbook. After years of lobbying and struggling to pass NY online sports betting legislation, New York is finally joining the party. FanDuel New York Sportsbook is one of the first mobile sports betting apps to launch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
elitesportsny.com

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Secure Risk-Free Bet, Specials for NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18 is arriving and this Barstool Sportsbook promo code is bringing the heat along with it. With 16 games on the schedule between Saturday and Sunday, there are a ton of options on the board for bettors. Barstool Sportsbook promo code ELITE1000 unlocks a $1,000 risk-free bet on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Get $1,050 in Free Bonuses With DraftKings New York!

Don’t forget to check out the DraftKings New York page! You’ll find reviews, legal info, promos, and much more!. It’s been a long wait for New York sports bettors, but that patience is finally paying off. Sports betting in the Empire State is available starting Saturday and platforms are ready for the rollout. Along with a few other sportsbooks, DraftKings New York has fully launched, and bettors should be excited to take advantage of its many promotions. One of the biggest promos being offered by DraftKings New York is the launch bonus that gives new users a total of $1,050 free from the start. Using the LINEUPS DraftKings NY Promo is how you achieve this max $1,050 bonus. Read on to learn how to start betting with free credits by signing up early.
GAMBLING
CharlotteObserver.com

DraftKings Launches In New York This Weekend

Mobile sports betting app DraftKings Mobile Sportsbookwill finally go live in New York on Saturday, much to the delight of New York City citizens who were tired of taking the PATH train to Hoboken, New Jersey to place bets on their phone. The Boston-based company was founded in 2012, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
casinobeats.com

New York clears Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel & RSI for mobile wagering

The New York State Gaming Commission has approved four mobile sports wagering operators, namely Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive, to commence sports wagering operations from no earlier than 9am on Saturday 8 January. The regulator adds that each licensee named has satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary...
GAMBLING
thelines.com

Best New York Sportsbook Apps At Launch — DraftKings, FanDuel or Caesars?

Get ready, New York! Mobile sports betting is finally coming to the Empire State. Starting on Saturday, Jan. 8 — just in time for the NFL Playoffs — you can bet on (or against) the Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets, and the myriad of hometown teams with the newly-launched NY sports betting apps.
GAMBLING
elitesportsny.com

The Best NY Online Sportsbook Promos, Bonuses for NFL Week 18

The bulk of the NFL Week 18 slate is just hours from kickoff and sports bettors in the Empire State can get started with some excellent promos ahead of the action. These new user promos can be accessed by clicking on any of the links on this page, delivering sensational value to prospective bettors interested in wagering on Week 18 games.
NFL
RealGM

New York Sports Betting is Live: Best NY Promo Codes To Use

It was a long wait, but in a way, the launch of online sports betting in New York has come right on time. The New York State Gaming commission has allowed four online sportsbooks — Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings and BetRivers — to commence operations in the Empire State on Saturday, and they are as hungry for your business as you are to legally bet. That means tons of great New York sports betting promos to jump on.
GAMBLING
lineups.com

New York Sports Betting: Over $5,000 in Bonuses & Promos

Don’t forget to peruse our New York sports betting page! We’ve got plenty of promos, sportsbook reviews, legal info, and much more. It’s the moment that New York sports bettors have been waiting for. New York sports wagering is here, and a handful of sportsbooks are already available. Legal sports betting couldn’t come at a better time, with an absolutely loaded NFL Week 18 slate heading into the playoffs. One game that bettors will be watching closely features the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. There are big games galore, and fans in the Empire State get to watch their hometown teams play in their regular-season finales. With the New York Jets on the road against the Buffalo Bills and the New York Giants hosting the Washington Football Team, here are some of the promos that will start you betting with $5,000 totally free.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy