Giants, Jets likely to find their NFL Draft targets in Alabama-Georgia title game

By Ryan Dunleavy
 2 days ago
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, Georgia running back James Cook and linebacker Nakobe Dean all will hear their names called Monday night and in the 2022 NFL Draft. Getty Images (3)

There are a couple of certainties about college football’s national championship game: An SEC team will win and at least one future Giants rookie will be on the field for either Alabama or Georgia.

The Giants have drafted at least one player from either of those two powerhouse programs in each of the last five drafts (seven total combined since 2017), and the best prospect playing Monday night is a perfect fit for their needs. Unless the Jets steal Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal first to fill one of their biggest needs.

Just like in 2020 — when the Giants drafted Andrew Thomas (No. 4) and the Jets selected Mekhi Becton (No. 11) — both teams could be in the market for an offensive tackle at the top of the first round. Except now the Jets might pick earlier and a priority is the other bookend blocker.

So, anyone whose biggest rooting interest in the game is the 2022 NFL Draft — and that should apply to most New York football fans based on Tankathon.com’s current projections for the Jets to pick No. 4 and No. 7 and the Giants to pick No. 5 and No. 8 — should start with one focus…

