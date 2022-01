Many sports fans have been waiting years for the launch of FanDuel NY and the start of New York online sports betting, but the final hours before its scheduled Saturday start may feel like the longest wait yet. With legal sports betting just hours away, two of the markets top apps are out of the gates early, offering new players who pre-register a special $100 bonus. With significant competition expected in what will be a crowded market featuring nine operators, FanDuel NY and its competition will be offering aggressive promos throughout the initial phase of sports betting in the Empire State.

