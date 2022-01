You remember that line by Nas in “N.Y. State of Mind” that goes “I never sleep, ’cause sleep is the cousin of death”? For many, during our teen years into our 20s, it was a credo that kept us out of the house until the wee hours. As we get older, however, and become unbeset by FOMO, we tend to run head down and full speed like an offensive tackle into Morpheus’s warm embrace. It’s with that in mind that we’re taking stock of the best bedrooms published in ELLE DECOR in 2021. There will be dramatic lighting...there will be blue-chip art...and there will be headlines with heavy alliteration.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 17 DAYS AGO