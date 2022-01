The 2021 NFL regular season has come to a close, and the great divide begins with it. While half the league preps for upcoming playoff performance, the other half readies themselves to transform their franchise through the NFL draft. Step in as we take a stab at a much too early mock draft that is sure to see plenty of changes as the Senior Bowl, Free Agency, and the NFL Combine shape what will become the 2022 NFL Draft class.

