ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Helping the homeless is platform of new NH ‘kid governor’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.

Charlotte Cotti of Pollard Elementary School ran on a platform to address the problem of helping the homeless.

She is scheduled to be inaugurated Monday and will serve a one-year term.

“If we can change poverty and homelessness, we can change lives,” she said in her campaign video that emphasizes raising money and collecting items for homeless shelters and food pantries across the state, conducting a toy drive for homeless children, and creating a video to show how homeless people are suffering.

She succeeds Charlie Olsen, of Auburn, who ran on a platform to address childhood depression.

The kid governor program is led by New Hampshire Civics and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

2 New Hampshire House members test positive after sessions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week’s lengthy House sessions tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later. House members were notified via email Sunday that two colleagues tested positive during the weekend. Close contacts were notified separately, and all members were urged to remain vigilant and monitor themselves for symptoms.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Associated Press

Refugee resettlement in South Dakota declining

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The agency that oversees refugee resettlement in South Dakota says there has been a noticeable decline in the number of people resettling in the state over the last few years. South Dakota welcomed 52 refugees in 2021, compared to 439 in 2016, according the Lutheran...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Associated Press

South Dakota Municipal League endorses Medicaid expansion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A ballot measure campaign to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota received an endorsement on Monday from an organization that advocates for the state’s cities and towns. The nod from the South Dakota Municipal League shows growing momentum for the proposal, which will...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Homeless Children#Depression#Homeless Shelters#Nh#Ap#Pollard Elementary School#Auburn#New Hampshire Civics#Saint Anselm College
The Associated Press

Mask mandate to stay in Salt Lake County amid omicron surge

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in Salt Lake County won’t overturn a mask mandate implemented during a surge of the omicron variant of coronavirus. Testing lines are miles long, cases are up among students and crews are struggling to staff fire and police stations, said Council Chair Laurie Stringham on Sunday as she announced she would not call for a special session to consider overturning the 30-day order.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Associated Press

Baby unharmed during armed standoff in Maine town

WALDO, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine said a two-week-old baby was unharmed during an armed standoff in a small town on Sunday. A 30-year-old man in Waldo reportedly fired shots in the direction of state troopers when they were investigating a domestic violence complaint, state police said. The home was also reportedly occupied by a two-week-old baby, police said.
WALDO, ME
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson goes on attack with campaign ads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson released a pair of television ads Monday attempting to frame his reelection campaign he announced the day before as being about fixing a broken country, even as Democrats hit him for breaking his pledge not to serve more than two terms and tried to paint him as an out-of-touch millionaire.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

716K+
Followers
372K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy