Duquesne, PA

Duquesne students must show negative covid test before returning to campus

By Megan Tomasic
 2 days ago
Duquesne University students are required to have a negative covid-19 test prior to returning to campus for the spring semester as case counts inch toward record highs.

In guidance released Thursday, officials said proof of a negative test must be provided 48 hours before a student arrives on campus. The spring semester begins Wednesday.

According to the guidance, students should visit the university’s test information survey site where they will fill out a questionnaire and provide their test results. The survey asks students to indicate the date the test was taken and whether results were negative, positive, or indeterminate.

The guidance applies to “all returning students.”

Results can be from rapid tests, antigen or PCR tests and can also be done through an at-home kit or in a clinical setting.

An Allegheny County mobile testing unit with free tests will be on Duquesne’s campus Tuesday, Wednesday, and Monday, Jan. 17, for students unable to get a test where they live.

Pre-registration is required on the county’s website. If all slots fill up, the university will provide alternative options.

Those who test positive should stay home for at least five days, and mask upon return for an additional five days. A negative test following the quarantine period is not required, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A fully vaccinated person with no symptoms is not required to quarantine following an exposure, although they are encouraged to mask indoors for 10 days following the exposure. Unvaccinated people who are exposed to someone with covid-19 should quarantine for five days after their last exposure to that person.

Those who need to quarantine can do so at home or in a dedicated university space, depending on their circumstances, officials said.

In addition, those who are not vaccinated are required to participate in weekly testing.

Failure to comply with testing will be treated as a conduct violation.

According to a university covid dashboard, 91% of students are vaccinated and 89% of employees are vaccinated.

All students, employees and visitors are required to wear masks indoors.

