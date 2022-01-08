A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indianapolis

Here’s the what the Falcons had to say after the 30-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday:. On if he had about his accomplishment of having the 7th most tackles in a single season in NFL history, what that means to him: “That’s the first time telling and knowing. I mean, I go through a lot of work and stuff in the offseason and I know people who like to downplay all of the tackles and stuff, but if you look back on it, all the work that you put in and where I came from, just getting tackles and having the team rely on you like that — that’s what really means a lot to me. Numbers are numbers, but having the team rely on you to be in those positions and come out with that amount of work in my last season of the contract, that’s cool stuff just thinking about it from the outside looking in. What did you say, seventh? I’m looking at it like if I played better, I could have been sixth. It’s a cool thing to think about, but I’m going to cut on the film in the offseason and look through where I could have got better though.”

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO