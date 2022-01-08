ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indianapolis

By Chip Towers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS – The Georgia Bulldogs arrived here Friday night, warm and healthy, the latter being the most significant news delivered by coach Kirby Smart in his briefing with reporters at Indianapolis International Airport. ExploreMore coverage as Bulldogs pursue championship. The Bulldogs held a spirited, full-pads practice at their...

Schedule: Indianapolis events before the football championship game Monday night

If you’re headed to the College Football Playoff Championship game, between Georgia and Alabama here’s a schedule of events in downtown Indianapolis over the coming days:. Playoff Fan Central, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Convention Center: The 200,000-square-foot interactive fan festival will include games, youth sports clinics, pep rallies and exhibits celebrating college football and its history.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons wrap up 7-10 season

In the 313th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the Falcons 30-20 loss to the Saints before a sparse gathering at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. Also, coach Arthur Smith believes the team learned how to win close games as they were 7-2 in one-score games and laid the foundation for a turnaround in the future.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ Foye Oluokun: ‘I don’t really know how free agency works’

Here’s the what the Falcons had to say after the 30-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday:. On if he had about his accomplishment of having the 7th most tackles in a single season in NFL history, what that means to him: “That’s the first time telling and knowing. I mean, I go through a lot of work and stuff in the offseason and I know people who like to downplay all of the tackles and stuff, but if you look back on it, all the work that you put in and where I came from, just getting tackles and having the team rely on you like that — that’s what really means a lot to me. Numbers are numbers, but having the team rely on you to be in those positions and come out with that amount of work in my last season of the contract, that’s cool stuff just thinking about it from the outside looking in. What did you say, seventh? I’m looking at it like if I played better, I could have been sixth. It’s a cool thing to think about, but I’m going to cut on the film in the offseason and look through where I could have got better though.”
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a hamstring injury, is set to play against the Saints on Sunday. Starting left guard Jalen Mayfield, who’s had a back injury, is inactive and will miss his first start of the season. Pitts suffered a hamstring injury in the second...
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pitts aiming to break Ditka’s record

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who has a hamstring injury, is set to play against the Saints on Sunday. Pitts needs 59 yards to break Mike Ditka’s record for most yards receiving in a season, which was set in 1961 during a 14-game season. Pitts is playing in the league’s first 17-game regular-season.
NFL
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ten offseason storylines to watch for Falcons

With the first regular season of the Terry Fontenot/Arthur Smith regime completed, the Falcons will have another busy offseason as they try to return to the franchise to respectability and the playoffs. The Falcons have not had a winning season or made the playoffs since the 2017 season. The Falcons...
NFL
