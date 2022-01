Washington Football Team star Montez Sweat received some tragic news on Wednesday as his 27-year-old brother was shot and killed in Virginia earlier this week, per TMZ Sports. Henrico Police responded to calls at 4:09 PM on Tuesday of a man, Anthony Sweat, suffering from gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cops have yet to make any arrests in the incident. Sweat missed Washington’s practice on Wednesday after hearing about the news and head coach Ron Rivera offered his best wishes to Sweat during this tough time.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO