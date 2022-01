It was no surprise that former Texas quarterback, Casey Thompson, decided to enter his name into the transfer portal for good this time. After losing the starting job to Hudson Card at the beginning of the season, and winning it back just three weeks in, Thompson and the team went on two separate stretches during the season. The first stretch saw him lead the Longhorns to three consecutive wins along with throwing for five touchdowns in the dismantling of Texas Tech.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO