ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Making the case for Tom Brady as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player

By Rick Stroud
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9eU6_0dgJckaF00
The league MVP award likely will come down to these two veteran quarterbacks: Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, left, and the Bucs' Tom Brady. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — The beauty contest known as the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award belongs to quarterbacks.

No position is as attractive to voters as the player under center, the guy who handles the football on every snap and may be the best predictor of postseason success.

Thirteen of the last 14 league MVPs were quarterbacks, the only exception being Adrian Peterson when he rushed for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2012.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp? He has an NFL-record 138 receptions for 1,829 yards and 15 touchdowns. Forget it. Randy Moss never won it and he was more dominant than Kupp, regardless of the numbers. Neither did Jerry Rice. The rules favor the passing game, and numbers are skewed these days.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor would seem to have a slightly better chance. He has rushed for 1,734 yards and 18 touchdowns but Indianapolis still has to beat the Jaguars to reach the playoffs. Those two are the non-quarterback favorites to make history. Good luck, fellas.

The race will come down to the league’s best quarterbacks: the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers and the Bucs’ Tom Brady.

Both are worthy, but recency bias would give the edge to Rodgers, who has passed for 3,977 yards with 35 touchdowns with four interceptions. He has his team at 13-3 and owners of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It would be Rodgers’ second straight MVP award, his fourth overall.

Hub Arkush, a Chicago sports radio host who is an Associated Press voter, said he isn’t voting for Rodgers for personal reasons.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the Most Valuable Player,” Arkush said Tuesday. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp or maybe even Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not gonna be my choice. Do I think he’s gonna win it? Probably.”

We’ll get into the Rodgers vs. Brady argument shortly. But Rodgers did miss a game due to COVID-19 that the Packers lost to Kansas City. This after Rodgers misled some people outside the organization by saying he had been “immunized” when he was unvaccinated.

Regardless, Rodgers has all the momentum, having won six of seven since the Chiefs game.

But at the risk of sounding like someone shaking pom-poms for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champ has the best argument to win his fourth NFL MVP award.

We’ll put aside the fact that he’s 44. Forty-four!

Brady needs 10 passing yards against the Panthers on Sunday to reach 5,000 for only the second time in his 21-year career and has thrown for at least 40 touchdowns a second straight year. Brady leads the NFL in passing yards, attempts (682), completions (456) and touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDeio_0dgJckaF00

The Bucs have the No. 1 offense in the NFL and it all flows through Brady. He also has the highest volume of throws in the league and it’s his job to carry the entire team.

He never has dropped back fewer than 30 times in a game this season and is averaging 37 passing attempts per game. Four times, he has attempted at least 50 passes.

By contrast, Rodgers has three games with fewer than 30 drop-backs and only six with more than 40 passing attempts.

A lot is made about Rodgers’ stunning lack of interceptions. But of Brady’s 12 picks, three came off receiver drops and deflections, and another was a Hail Mary. Not bad for 743 drop-backs, 156 more than Rodgers.

Then there are the intangibles. Neither team wins this many games without the starting quarterback.

But consider that Brady has had a heavier lift. The Bucs defense was decimated by injuries to the secondary, meaning early on, Brady needed to find a way to score at least 30 points a game not knowing if Todd Bowles’ group could hold up.

Brady also lost about 70 percent of the team’s offensive production in a span of about 10-12 plays during a 9-0 loss to the Saints on Dec. 19.

No Chris Godwin (ACL/MCL). No Leonard Fournette (hamstring). Antonio Brown missed seven games (injury/suspension). Mike Evans even missed a week with a hamstring strain.

So who did Brady have left to work with? Breshad Perriman, track star turned receiver Cyril Grayson and Tyler Johnson.

But that was enough to lead the Bucs to an overtime win over the Bills and go 93 yards with no timeouts for a touchdown to beat the Jets last Sunday, while throwing exclusively to Johnson and Grayson.

Neither the NFC South nor the NFC North are the best divisions in football. But the Packers have lived a charmed life. They got the Ravens on the road without Lamar Jackson and need a failed two-point conversion by Baltimore to win by a point.

They intercepted Baker Mayfield four times, but the Browns still had the ball near midfield needing a field goal to win.

Last Sunday, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was in COVID-19 protocol.

The Bucs’ schedule was tougher and they have wins over the Cowboys, Bills, Colts and Eagles, all likely playoff teams.

Brady fell out the presumptive lead for MVP when the Bucs were shut out by the Saints. But the Packers lost 38-3 to the Saints in Week 1. If that result came within the last two weeks, would Rodgers still be the perceived leader in the MVP race?

The Bucs can win a franchise-record 13th regular-season game with a victory over the Panthers and possibly secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC if the 49ers beat the Rams.

Brady is having one of the best individual passing seasons of his career, but his leadership and belief impact every member of the organization.

No player has been more valuable to a franchise this season. Did I mention Brady is 44? Suffice to say Rodgers probably won’t be in this conversation six years from now.

What we’re watching likely will never be done by any quarterback again.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown: Tom Brady was his friend because ‘he needs me to play football’

TAMPA — Antonio Brown said Friday that his friendship with Tom Brady was based only on the fact that he could help the future Hall of Fame quarterback win football games. Appearing on the Full Send podcast, the former Bucs receiver called Brady the team’s “GM” and a “politician” and wondered why Brady never threw him the football as much as Ben Roethlisberger did when Brown played in Pittsburgh.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady sets two franchise records on final first-half drive

TAMPA — A first half that seemed destined to fizzle ended with a flourish Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Ageless quarterback Tom Brady set two franchise single-season records on the eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive that gave his team a 10-7 halftime lead. His 1-yard scoring strike to Le’Veon Bell with 15 seconds to play was his 41st of the season, breaking his own franchise mark established in 2020.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Former Tom Brady teammate isn’t having it with Antonio Brown comments

Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Tom Brady refused to sit out until securing Rob Gronkowski’s big-money incentive

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were thrashing the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, leaving little reason to keep the starters in ahead of the Bucs’ playoff run. Well, Tom Brady wasn’t quite satisfied with his day’s work. The veteran quarterback could be seeing refusing to take a seat on the bench in order to get back on the field with one key goal in mind; getting Rob Gronkowski his incentive money. Via Ari Meirov, Brady could be seen refusing to come out of the game in order to throw one more completion to his beloved tight end, a completion which saw Gronkowski pocket a cool $500,000.
NFL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Hub Arkush
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown accuses Tom Brady of using him

Tom Brady has seemingly gone out of his way to help Antonio Brown revive his career over the past few years, but it does not sound like Brown feels the star quarterback has been the most loyal friend. Brown opened up about his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during...
NFL
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Packers#Bucs#Nfc#Associated Press
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By What Tom Brady Admitted

Are the Philadelphia Eagles the “toughest” team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have faced during the 2021 NFL season?. According to Tom Brady, they are. Well, that’s what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback is saying, anyway. The Buccaneers are set to face the Eagles in the opening round of the NFL’s playoffs next weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Make Decision On Aaron Rodgers For Season Finale

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, meaning this Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions is nothing more than a dress rehearsal for the playoffs. Since the Packers will receive a first-round bye for this year’s playoffs, Aaron Rodgers doesn’t necessarily have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make $73 million splash that will make Tom Brady happy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be in the midst of a fierce title defense, but they still found time to secure their future. Ahead of a grueling playoff run, the front office locked up a core asset on their defensive line that will give star quarterback Tom Brady some peace of mind before their games.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Aaron Rodgers Responds To Report That He'll Boycott The Super Bowl

Over the past few months, Aaron Rodgers has made his thoughts on COVID-19 crystal clear. Rodgers acknowledges that the pandemic is, indeed, happening, however, he is refusing to take the vaccine. Rodgers claims he is allergic to mRNA vaccines, and he is also adamant that the mainstream media is trying to suppress information about alternative medicine. These stances have been fairly unpopular amongst analysts, although fans are mostly split down the middle.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy