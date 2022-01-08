ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Laughs last

By Josh Heath
isthmus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI sit at my desk one brisk December morning, waiting on the masterminds behind Madison Indie Comedy to join the Zoom call. Finally, someone enters the call with the display name: SHIT SLURPING DADDY. Oh yeah, I’m talking to some comedians all right. Local comedians/improvisers/producers/hosts Sasha Rosser and...

isthmus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

On the other hand: A laughing matter

In the 1970s, journalist Norman Cousins was suffering from a painful inflammation in his back, ankylosing spondylitis, the diagnosis. None of the traditional treatments did much good. He wondered if his ailment was related to stress from something missing in his life. He started watching Marx Brothers movies. Groucho and his brothers were comedians. Their movies in the 1930s and 1940s made fun of pomposity, rigid rules and their own comedic characters (Groucho, the lecher; Chico, the new Italian immigrant; Harpo, the mute master of mayhem, etc.). Wherever they went, disorder followed.
BOSTON, MA
wortfm.org

How to Laugh About Politics

For her first show of the new year, Tuesday host Ali Muldrow gets the scoop on how to laugh even in the trash-fire that is already 2022 with comedian Lizz Winstead. They talk about a range of topics including Lizz’s advocacy work in abortion, what makes good comedy, why “cancel culture” doesn’t exist, reckoning with Louis C. K. and Dave Chappelle, and the comedians getting Lizz through the pandemic, with shout-outs to Joyelle Nicole Johnson, Helen Hong, Jenny Yang, Maria Bamford, Sarah Silverman, and others.
ENTERTAINMENT
bocaratonobserver.com

Treat Yourself To A Night Of Laughs

This Thursday renowned comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker will be headlining for a new comedy series called “The Art Of Laughter” at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. Although growing up in the rough side of New York, Walker found success in television in the 70s. Famously known for his catchphrase “Dyn-o-mite," Time Magazine referred to Walker as “Comedian of the decade” for the 1970s. At the time, not only was he in demand for all of the top comedy clubs, he also landed the role of the wisecrack JJ Evans in the hit television show “Good Times.” With the six-year run, Walker's fame grew exponentially — in fact, he was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award and won a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series in 1975 and 1976. Walker released a comedy album, “Dyn-o-mite!” that ended up going gold. He appeared in feature films like “Let’s Do It Again,” “Airplane!” and “Airport ‘79.” He also became a regular role on iconic shows in the 90s like “The George Lopez Show,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Scrubs.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
enidbuzz.com

Gaslight Presents Exit Laughing

ENID, OK - Gaslight Theatre presents Exit Laughing January 21-23 & 28-29, 2022​. The play is directed by Frank Baker. Produced by K/H Financial, The Med Spa at Enid Live Well & Curtis D. Tucker w/Enid Buzz. When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years...
ENID, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
manisteenews.com

'Dad Jokes' gets laughs at Creative 360

There were many laughs, some groaning, but an entertaining evening at Creative 360 Saturday night for the debut of "Dad Jokes." Host David King, joined by friends Todd Little and John McPeak, told some of the best and worst jokes. They were joined in the act by moderator Carol Rumba. Other jokesters were expected, but were unable to attend.
TV & VIDEOS
laborpress.org

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Brings the Laughs

New York, NY – If you want to enjoy a fun, family-oriented and well-acted show that keeps you laughing, Mrs. Doubtfire is the show for you. At the two shows I attended, I found audiences — both children and adults — continuously laughing throughout. In the time of Covid we need this kind of heartfelt and hilarious show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Last Laughs: All-comedy shows on New Year’s Eve

The coronavirus pandemic put a damper on New Year’s celebrations last year — but maybe Covid is also fueling the rising trend, now that we are back in person, to get in some last laughs with a comedy show on New Year’s Eve. Here is advance notice...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Attell
Person
Jim Gaffigan
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Club#Stand Up Comedy#Improv Comedy#Comedy Show
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Does David Muir have a partner? All we know

We know that David Muir has legions of adoring fans, but the question on all of their lips is, does he have someone special in his life?. The dashing World News Tonight host prefers to keep his life away from the cameras private, making it all the more intriguing to many.
WORLD
Us Weekly

Bob Saget and Wife Kelly Rizzo’s Relationship Timeline

His perfect match. Bob Saget wasn’t expecting to find love again after his divorce from Sherri Kramer — until Kelly Rizzo caught his eye. The Full House alum was married to Kramer for 15 years before they called it quits in 1997. The former couple welcomed three daughters ahead of their divorce: Aubrey in 1987, Lara in 1989 and Jennifer in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Bob Saget’s Family Breaks Silence After His Death: ‘He Was Everything to Us’

Always in their hearts. Bob Saget’s family spoke out publicly for the first time since news broke of his death on Sunday, January 9. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the family said in a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”
ORLANDO, FL
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy