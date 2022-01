Krafton has released a brand new anti-cheat update designed for PUBG New State. Recently, the development team confirmed about the anti-cheat update being live. According to the team, this is one of the first steps that has been taken with an aim to control the activities of cheaters on the game. They are hopeful that this anti-cheat update will reduce the chances of players using unscrupulous means to get ahead in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO