PUBG: New State, the latest game by Krafton in the PUBG franchise, will be getting its first collaboration since release, as per the official announcement. The collaboration is with Rimac Automobili, a Croatian electric car and component manufacturer renowned for their electronic sports cars. Rimac also held the record for the fastest electrically powered production vehicle called the Concept One. In this article, we will cover all the different details which have been unraveled with the announcement of the PUBG New State x Rimac collaboration.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO