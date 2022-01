JACKSON, MI — The Jackson District Library is getting a $25,000 donation from Henry Ford Allegiance Health to support its Bookmobile. “We’re really excited to be receiving support from our community to have this service that we can offer around the county,” said JDL Director Sara Tackett. “Connecting people to resources, health resources and information is what the library is all about and the bookmobile will be able to help us do that.”

