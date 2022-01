Ball-Chatham schools are increasing the daily pay rate for substitute teachers, as it tries to find enough people to cover vacancies in the weeks ahead. The daily rate for short-term subs is climbing to $115 per day, up from $105 per day previously. If someone is hired to cover a long-term absence, the rate bumps up to $140 per day after 10 days, and $187 after 90 days. Retired Ball-Chatham teachers can make even more, with their rate starting at $140 on day one.

CHATHAM, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO