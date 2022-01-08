ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland’s 26 points leads Cavs in 114-101 win at Portland

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Darius Garland had 26 points and Rajon Rondo scored 11 off the bench in his Cavaliers debut, leading Cleveland to a 114-101 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It was the Cavaliers’ 22nd win, matching their total for all of last season when they finished 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points for Cleveland in the team’s first win in Portland since January 2013.

Norman Powell had 19 points for the Trail Blazers, who have lost six of their last seven games.

