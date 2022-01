A Tuckerton man who ran a red light ends up causing a four car collision on Route 72 near Marsha Drive in Stafford Township on Friday morning. Stafford Police said that Joseph White, 51, Tuckerton was driving east along Route 72 when he went through the red traffic light at the Marsha Drive intersection in his 2006 box truck and then struck a 2009 back Ford 150, driven by Rufino Tepetil, 44, of Manahawakin who had been heading northbound on Marsha Drive at the time.

TUCKERTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO