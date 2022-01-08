ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There’s an easy way to tell gas prices are about to go up

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – As gas prices remain high – and are expected to rise even further – you may be looking for ways to save money at the pump. How can you tell if you should fill up on gas now or wait for prices to drop in a few...

The Georgia Sun

Uncertainty continues to drive gas prices up

Georgia gas prices increased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 4 cents less than last month and 96 cents more than this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

AAA: Rising Oil Prices Could Pressure Gas Prices Higher

(MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices dropped another penny last week, with some drivers finding much deeper discounts at the pump. Although the state average was $3.20 per gallon on Sunday, seven percent of Florida gas stations had pump prices below $3 a gallon. “January gas prices are often driven down by lower fuel demand. Unfortunately, that downward trend at the pump may soon come to an end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil prices shot up last week and that could restore upward pressure in prices at the pump.” The price of WTI (U.S.) oil rose 5% last week, reaching a 7-week high of $79.46 on Thursday. The increase was mostly due to concerns about how the unrest in Kazakhstan and logistical problems in Libya would hamper global fuel supplies. Friday’s settlement of $78.90 per barrel was $3.69/b more than the week before. The price of oil has increased a total of 11% in the last three weeks. State Average Sunday’s Avg. Price – $3.20 2021 High – $3.36 2021 Low – $2.19 Regional Prices Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.31), Fort Lauderdale ($3.25) Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.08), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.11), Sebring ($3.12)
MIAMI, FL
WANE-TV

National gas price average ticks up despite lack of demand

(GasBuddy) For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has gone up, rising 2.3 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.29 per gallon Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 5.5 cents from a month ago and 97.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.57 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
State
California State
WLNS

AAA: Gas prices up 8 cents this week in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices have been generally heading in the right direction for drivers the last several weeks, but this week that trend was reversed. Gas prices in Michigan are up 8 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.18 per...
MICHIGAN STATE
OilPrice.com

Higher Natural Gas Prices Push Up U.S. Wholesale Electricity Prices

Rising fuel costs, especially those of natural gas, drove up wholesale electricity prices in all U.S. regions in 2021, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in an analysis on Friday. Average wholesale prices for electricity at all major trading hubs in the United States were higher in 2021 than in...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Global LNG: Asian prices edge up as European gas rises again

LONDON (Jan 7): Spot Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices edged up this week to keep up with a renewed rise in European gas prices, but demand remains lukewarm due to high stock levels and average temperatures. The average LNG price for February delivery into Northeast Asia edged up to...
TRAFFIC
The Oklahoman

Oil and Gas prices effective Jan. 6, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday. Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump. Current - Regular: $2.918; Mid-grade: $3.171; Premium: $3.389; Diesel: $3.147. Yesterday – Regular: $2.907; Mid-grade: $3.162; Premium: $3.382; Diesel: $3.141. Year ago - Regular: $2.002; Mid-grade: $2.249; Premium: $2.468;...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
whbc.com

AAA: Stark Gas Prices Up 30-Cents in Last Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices which had been slowly falling for many weeks have now been on the increase for the last couple of days. Friday morning’s AAA average price in Stark County was $3.12 a gallon, up 30-cents from a week ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
1380kcim.com

Motor Fuel Prices Saw Slight Declines Last Week, But Home Heating Oil Was Up Over Five Percent

Motor fuel prices in Iowa saw modest declines last week, but some home heating fuels increased slightly for the week ending Dec. 29. According to AAA Iowa, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.03 per gallon. This is one cent lower than the previous week but $0.83 higher than a year ago. The national average was $0.25 above Iowa’s average at $3.28. It was a similar story for retail diesel, which was down one cent to a statewide average of $3.32. This is $0.88 higher than this same time last year and $0.25 lower than the national average of $3.57. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.14 per gallon. As for home heating fuels, propane held steady at $1.89 per gallon while natural gas prices fell two cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $3.90 per MMbtu. Home heating oil prices were up 16 cents to a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
literock973.com

Gas prices down this week; up from last January

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Gas prices are much higher across the state at the start of 2022 compared to years past. New York’s average price is $3.49, which is $1.16 higher than last year. Prices in Ithaca remain consistent with the statewide average, which are down a penny from last week.
ITHACA, NY
Reuters

Turkey jacks up electricity, gas prices for New Year

ISTANBUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Turkey sharply raised electricity prices by 50-100% for households and companies on Saturday, and again increased monthly natural gas bills, adding to strains in an economy facing soaring overall inflation. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority said electricity prices were raised around 50% for lower-demand households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Gas prices in 2022 will be ‘front and loaded’: GasBuddy analyst

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, warned on Thursday that gas prices in 2022 will be "front and loaded," noting that the highest gas prices "will be in the first half of the year." Fuel projections from GasBuddy indicate that $4 per gallon as a national average...
TRAFFIC
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi gas prices remain flat but high leading up to New Year’s Day

Hawaiʻi’s average gas prices have remained level in most regions during the run up to New Year’s Day, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The average price for regular unleaded gas in Hawaii is $4.34, up a penny from last week. The average national price is $3.29, unchanged from last week.
KAHULUI, HI
News Radio 710 KEEL

Will Gas Prices Keep Going Up In 2022? Here’s What One Expert Says

For most Americans, gas prices have risen by over a dollar a gallon in less than a year. So what do industry experts think lies ahead for consumers in 2022?. Some analysts go so far as to predict that prices in '22 could rise to the $4 a gallon mark unless the Biden administration makes drastic changes in their energy policies, which are highly unlikely.
TRAFFIC
bizjournals

Gas prices are up, and so are IRS mileage deductions for 2022

Reflecting the rising price of gasoline, the Internal Revenue Service has increased the standard mileage rates to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business, charitable, medical or moving purposes for 2022. The new rates reflect higher deductible amounts in two of three primary categories. Beginning Jan. 1,...
TRAFFIC
Saint Louis, MO
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

