ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hate crimes trial in Arbery killing will put racism up front

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPEBZ_0dgJZxlz00

Sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery will soon stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in which jurors will have to decide whether the slaying of the running Black man was motivated by racism.

The sentences imposed by a judge Friday in Glynn County Superior Court concluded the state of Georgia’s criminal case in the slaying of 25-year-old Arbery, in which a jury returned guilty verdicts the day before Thanksgiving.

A month from now, on Feb. 7, a federal judge has scheduled jury selection to begin in the three men's second trial in U.S. District Court. And evidence of racism that state prosecutors chose not to present at the murder trial is expected to be front and center.

An indictment last year charged father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan with violating Arbery’s civil rights when they pursued the running man in pickup trucks and cut off his escape from their neighborhood. Bryan recorded cellphone video of the chase’s deadly end, when Travis McMichael blasted Arbery at close range with a shotgun.

The Feb. 23, 2020, killing just outside the port city of Brunswick became part of a greater national reckoning on racial injustice when the video leaked online two months later. Though an investigator testified at a pretrial court hearing that Bryan said he heard Travis McMichael utter a racist slur as Arbery lay dying in the street, state prosecutors never presented that information to the jury during the murder case.

That evidence should be key in the federal trial, where the McMichaels and Bryan are charged with targeting Arbery because he was Black.

At a hearing Friday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced both McMichaels to life in prison with no chance of parole. The judge sentenced Bryan to life with a possibility for parole once he's served 30 years.

Despite those severe penalties, Arbery's family said the hate crimes case remains important. At the time of his death, Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles.

"They killed him because he was a Black man,” Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, told reporters outside the Glynn County courthouse Friday.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery's mother, said it's important for federal case to expose racist motives behind the killing because “there is an issue of race taking place in this country. It has come front and center and it needs to be discussed.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Richard Dial testified in June 2020, more than a year before the state trial, that Bryan told investigators he heard Travis McMichael say “f----ing n---er” after shooting Arbery. Attorneys for Travis McMichael have denied he made the statement.

State prosecutors and investigators never mentioned that during the murder trial. Georgia law doesn't require establishing motive to convict someone of murder. It merely requires proving a victim was killed with malice or during the commission of another felony.

Regardless, issues of race loomed large in the murder trial over Arbery's death. The McMichaels and Bryan weren't charged with crimes in the Black man's killing until the shooting video became public two month later.

“Today your son has made history, because we have people who are being held accountable for lynching a Black man in America Benjamin Crump a civil attorney for Arbery's family, told the slain man's parents after the sentencing hearing.

Defense attorneys during the trial contended the men pursued Arbery because they reasonably believed he had been committing burglaries in the neighborhood. Travis McMichael took the witness stand to testify that he opened fire in self-defense after Arbery ran at him and tried to grab his shotgun.

“He and Greg McMichael thought they were helping their community, thought they were helping police catch someone,” said Robert Rubin, an attorney for Travis McMichael.

Defense attorneys said they planned to appeal the convictions for murder and other state crimes within 30 days.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the killing “callous” and noted that when Arbery fell bleeding in the street the McMichaels “turned their backs, to give a disturbing image, and they walked away.”

Comments / 3

Related
Oxygen

Will They Have Any Chance Of Parole? Sentencing Set For Ahmaud Arbery's Murderers

A sentencing hearing has been set for the three Georgia men who were convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Gregory McMichael, 65, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, along with their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, were all convicted of murder last month in relation to the high profile murder and a judge has now scheduled the trio’s sentencing for Jan. 7, according to an order signed Monday, obtained by First Coast News. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who presided over the highly publiclized trial, will decide the fate of the three men in the Glynn County Courthouse that morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
blackchronicle.com

Ahmaud Arbery Update: Ex-DA Jackie Johnson Indicted As Murder Trial Looms

After a jury returned guilty murder verdicts for the three men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, attention turned to who else could be held accountable for the modern-day lynching of the 25-year-old Black man who was racially profiled by vigilantes last year. Perhaps lost in the news of the convictions of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thesource.com

Sentencing For The 3 Men Convicted of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Happens Today

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced today. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William “Roddie” Bryan all face minimum sentences of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was killed while jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Benjamin Crump
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Augusta Chronicle

Trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing a reminder racial makeup of jury is a constitutional matter

When the men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery's death stand trial on federal hate crimes charges in February, racial animosity will be an essential element for federal prosecutors to try to prove. And they’ll have to prove its existence and import to a jury with differing experiences and perceptions of racism – that is to say, a jury of their peers.  ...
AUGUSTA, GA
Deadline

Three Defendants Sentenced To Life In Prison In Death Of Ahmaud Arbery — Update

FOURTH UPDATE,12:09 PM: Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were sentenced to life in prison without parole today in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. A third defendant, William “Roddie” Bryan, who took the cellphone video of Arbery’s killing, was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley announced the sentences on Friday. The men were charged after a video surfaced that showed them tracking down Arbery as he jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of coastal Georgia in February 2020. Bryan had taken the video of the chase, and that footage went viral, drawing calls for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Racism#District Court#Mcmichaels
People

The Most Shocking Crime Stories of 2021

In addition to many positive moments and figures that inspired us all, 2021 was also a year with horrific tragedies, bizarre plot twists and long-awaited verdicts historians will be talking about for years to come. The Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case captivated the country for months, and many tuned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kyma.com

John T. Earnest sentenced to life in prison for 2019 hate crimes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - John T. Earnest has been sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison for over 100 counts of violent offenses, including hate crimes. On April 27, 2019, Earnest opened fire in Chabad of Poway and killed one woman, injured three others, as well as attempted to kill 50 more people.
SAN DIEGO, CA
News Talk 1490

DA Weighs Hate Crime Charges In Suspected Racist Road Rage Killing Of Black Driver In North Carolina

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A road rage killing of a Black man in North Carolina this week could result in hate crime charges against a suspected white supremacist who has in the past been accused of using racial slurs. In addition, video footage from the incident suggests the shooter’s son may have helped his father or, at the very least, known the fatal shotgun blast was coming, according to a new report.
CLEVELAND, OH
crossroadstoday.com

Have we truly seen justice in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers?

(CNN) — Last Friday, the three men who chased and killed 25-year-old Black man Ahmaud Arbery in what can accurately be described as a modern-day lynching were sentenced to life in prison. The sentencing came nearly two years after father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael armed themselves and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy